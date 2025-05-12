Aidan Hutchinson Takes Major Step in Injury Recovery

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was photographed at Monday’s offseason workouts in Allen Park, signaling another positive step in his return from a broken leg that ended his 2024 season early.

Hutchinson suffered the injury in Week 6 last year, just as he was hitting his stride as one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers. Before going down, the former No. 2 overall pick racked up 7.5 sacks in just five games, putting him on a blistering pace that would’ve easily shattered his previous career high.

Aidan Hutchinson is Back!

Since then, the Michigan native has been transparent about his recovery—posting regular rehab updates, strength workouts, and even mobility drills on his social media pages.

Now, according to photos posted by the Detroit Lions, it looks like the rehab is translating to live action.

His presence at offseason workouts doesn’t necessarily mean he’s at full speed, but for a Lions team looking to take the next step after a 15-2 season, seeing No. 97 back in any capacity is a massive win.