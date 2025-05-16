Aidan Hutchinson Drawing Rave Reviews from Lions Coaches This Spring

Aidan Hutchinson looks “supernatural” during Lions offseason workouts, according to DC Kelvin Sheppard. Here’s what that means for Detroit’s defense in 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson is back — and apparently, better than ever.

After a promising 2024 season was cut short by a leg injury in Week 5, the Detroit Lions’ star edge rusher has returned to the field for offseason workouts. And even though it’s still no-pads season in Allen Park, Hutchinson is already turning heads.

Not just from teammates.

Not just from coaches.

But from everyone watching.

Aidan Hutchinson Looks Supernatural in Return From Injury

Let’s just say this: If the Lions had made it to the Super Bowl last year, Hutchinson was trying to suit up. That’s how hard he worked to return from a season-ending injury suffered in Week 5.

Fast forward to May, and the grind hasn’t stopped. In fact, it’s paying off.

“He’s out there and he’s the most energetic guy on the field,” said new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard as quoted by Lions OnSI. “He’s touching that ground when he runs that hoop… like he’s some supernatural cat, which he is.”

Supernatural.

That’s the word Sheppard used. And let’s be honest — it tracks.

Dominant Before the Injury

Hutchinson was off to a red-hot start in 2024, logging:

7.5 sacks in just 5 games

Including a 4-sack explosion vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

in Week 2 Countless pressures, quarterback hits, and momentum-changing plays

He was well on his way to an All-Pro-caliber season before the injury hit. And while missing the rest of the season stung, it’s clear the rehab didn’t dampen his motor.

Coaches Can’t Stop Raving

Both Sheppard and new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers have been blown away by what they’ve seen from Hutchinson so far.

“He looks really good,” Rodgers said as quoted by the Detroit News.

Rodgers, who left the Bucs to coach the Lions’ defensive front, says Hutchinson’s work ethic and desire to be ready — even for last year’s playoffs — left a strong impression.

And now that he’s healthy?

The Lions are seeing that fire every single day.

“I said, ‘Hutch, you know how I know you’re back?’ He said, ‘How?’ I said, ‘Because you’re touching the ground when you run that hoop,’ and that’s like this little thing that he does, like he’s some supernatural cat — which he is,” Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said. “But I’m like, ‘That’s how I know you’re back, big dog.’”

“You would not know he’s the caliber player that he is by the way he carries himself. The way he works, his attention to detail in meetings, the way he helps people, the way he wants to be pushed and coached hard,” Sheppard added. “You start to get to a certain level, and people think those guys at the top echelon and tier of the league, they’re tapped out (with their potential), it’s all over.

Detroit Will Be Smart With His Return

Don’t expect the Lions to go full-throttle just yet. There’s no mandatory minicamp, and OTAs are still early. The team is expected to ramp Hutchinson up slowly — all with the goal of having him 100% by Week 1.

“I’m sitting here just imagining what this guy went through, what he worked on to get back in case they made it to the end last year and didn’t,” Rodgers said. “Then to see where he is right now is just — this guy, he’s a trooper.”

“We’ll do everything to make sure he’s ready to go Week 1,” Rodgers said.

But if these early workouts are any indication, Hutchinson is ahead of schedule. And the Lions may be getting their most disruptive defender back right in time for a Super Bowl run.

“I’m gonna be hesitant to speak out on any projections and things like that I have with Hutch, but I have full faith in the player because I know who he is outside of ability,” Sheppard said. “I know who he is and I know if anybody wants things for Hutch, it’s him. So he’s going to make sure he’s back at the bar that he’s set for himself.”

The Bottom Line

If Aidan Hutchinson looks this sharp in May, just imagine what he’ll be like in September.

Detroit doesn’t just want him healthy — they need him dominant. And based on the early reports from Allen Park, that version of Hutchinson is on the way.

The leg looks good. The energy is back.

And the Lions’ “supernatural cat” is ready to hunt again.



Sources: ESPN.com, Detroit News. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.