Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions have won 6 out of 7
  • Aidan Hutchinson knows the Lions have to keep it going

After getting off to a 1-6 start to their season, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions still believed they were close to turning things around. Though many fans and local media members thought they were full of crap, the Lions’ coaches and players knew what they were capable of doing. Well, the Lions have now won six out of seven games and they have put themselves in a position to make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly, they could control their own destiny by the time they go to bed on Christmas Eve.

This week's hottest stories
Aidan Hutchinson

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about needing to keep winning?

On Wednesday, Hutchinson spoke to the media, and though the Lions have been on a major hot streak, he says the team is keeping things in perspective. He knows that it’s important to not get too high because if they drop another game, they may not make the playoffs.

“One screw-up and you’re done,” Hutchinson said.

Featured Videos

Nation, do you think the Lions will end up doing enough to get into the playoffs?

aidan hutchinson

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Ronnie Hillman Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Next Article Ben Johnson Detroit Lions Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
Detroit Red Wings News
Duce Staley D'Andre Swift
Duce Staley says Detroit Lions are ‘Playing playoff football already’
Detroit Lions News
Ben Johnson Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
Detroit Lions News
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?