Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’

After getting off to a 1-6 start to their season, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions still believed they were close to turning things around. Though many fans and local media members thought they were full of crap, the Lions’ coaches and players knew what they were capable of doing. Well, the Lions have now won six out of seven games and they have put themselves in a position to make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly, they could control their own destiny by the time they go to bed on Christmas Eve.

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about needing to keep winning?

On Wednesday, Hutchinson spoke to the media, and though the Lions have been on a major hot streak, he says the team is keeping things in perspective. He knows that it’s important to not get too high because if they drop another game, they may not make the playoffs.

“One screw-up and you’re done,” Hutchinson said.

Nation, do you think the Lions will end up doing enough to get into the playoffs?