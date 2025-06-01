Explosive as Ever: Aidan Hutchinson Turns Heads at Early Lions OTAs

Aidan Hutchinson rolled into Allen Park looking like the same havoc-wreaking edge the NFL met last fall—maybe even sharper. Despite whispers he might be on a light pitch count, the former No. 2 overall pick logged a full workload during the Detroit Lions Organized Team Activities and showed zero signs of rust.

TL;DR

Hutchinson took part in warm-ups, individual, and full-team periods—no visible limitations.

Reporters from Pride of Detroit and MLive said he looked “just as explosive as ever.”

Dan Campbell loves what he sees in shorts and shells and expects the pass-rush to “click” once pads come on in camp.

“Just as Explosive as Ever” — Early Media Reactions

“If Aidan Hutchinson was limited in this practice, it wasn’t by much. He got plenty of playing time, and, quite honestly, he looked just as explosive as ever.” — Jeremy Reisman, Pride of Detroit

“The star pass rusher was on the field Friday, doing as much as anyone in terms of workload during the practice, which lasted less than two hours. Hutchinson participated in warmups, individual drills, and team drills, doing everything from working on rushing the passer and setting the edge to dropping in coverage with more focused drills. He tried to hit a swim move on left tackle Taylor Decker and simulated a bull rush on right tackle Penei Sewell at one point.”** — Ben Raven, MLive

Both observers emphasized that Hutchinson’s trademark burst and bend were on full display, even without pads.

Campbell Gives the Thumbs-Up

Head coach Dan Campbell downplayed any injury hang-ups and praised Hutchinson’s fluid movement:

“He’s moving well. You don’t see him favoring anything. He’s bending, he’s grabbing the grass, he looks confident — and there again, that’s without pads,” Campbell told MLive. “But I am confident [about the pass rush clicking when the pads go on].”

Translation: Hutchinson’s spring checklist—explosiveness, leverage, confidence—all looks green-lit heading into the heavier work of summer.

Why It Matters for Detroit’s 2025 Defense

Instant Tone-Setter – A fully healthy Hutchinson means offensive coordinators can’t slide protection away from him—freeing Marcus Davenport, Ahmed Hassanein, and interior rushers. Scheme Versatility – The staff tested him on zone-drop reps, hinting at more disguise packages on third down. Leadership Presence – Hutchinson’s all-gas practice tempo feeds younger edge rushers learning the system.

What’s Next?

Remaining OTAs (June 4–6): Expect Hutchinson to maintain a balanced workload while fine-tuning hand counters.

Expect Hutchinson to maintain a balanced workload while fine-tuning hand counters. Mandatory Minicamp (mid-June): First true gauge of lineup combinations with full squad present.

First true gauge of lineup combinations with full squad present. Training Camp (late July): Pads go on, and Campbell anticipates the pass rush “clicking” into top gear.

For now, the early returns suggest the Lions’ defensive heartbeat is right where coaches want it—pumping fast and furious off the left edge.