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Aidan Hutchinson Is the NFL’s Best Pass Rusher

Featured graphic presenting Aidan Hutchinson as the top pass rusher in the package.
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Pro Football Focus ranked the NFL’s highest pass rush win rates among players with at least 75 pass rush snaps this season, and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sits on top of it. Hutchinson has won 27.1 percent of his pass rushes and carries a 91.9 PFF pass rush grade, the best mark among qualified edge defenders. This should not come as a surprise.

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Aidan Hutchinson Is Carrying a 2-2 Detroit Lions Defense

Hutchinson has played in four games this season for Detroit. He has recorded 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The Lions are 2-2 after road losses at Buffalo and Carolina, and the defense is the reason: Detroit has given up 127 points in four games, including 41 to the Bills and 32 to the Panthers. Hutchinson has been the Lions’ best defensive player through that stretch, and the distance between his production and the rest of the front is the problem Detroit has not solved.

Other Players Who Joined Aidan Hutchinson on the PFF Pass Rush Win Rate List

There are four other players who join Hutchinson in the top five of this list. Chase Young of the New Orleans Saints is ranked number two at 22.2 percent. Princely Umanmielen of the Carolina Panthers is ranked number three at 21.8 percent. Greg Rousseau of the Buffalo Bills is ranked number four at 21.3 percent. Gervon Dexter Sr. of the Atlanta Falcons, who was traded out of Chicago in August, is ranked number five at 21.0 percent.

Arizona Cardinals Are Next for Hutchinson

If Hutchinson keeps winning his pass rushing downs, the sacks will follow. He did not record one against Carolina in Week 4. The Lions play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 5, and the Cardinals are dealing with injuries on their offensive line.

That makes this the week for Hutchinson to add a sack or two, and to still be leading the NFL in pass rush win rate when Week 5 is over.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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