Aidan Hutchinson posts elite numbers at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Hutchinson posts elite numbers at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Aidan Hutchinson is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and as everybody expected (unless they don’t follow Michigan football), he posted some elite numbers.

As you can see below, Hutchinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds (we predicted 4.75), did the shuttle in 4.15 (we predicted 4.10), completed the 3-cone in 6.73 (we predicted 6.70), and had a vertical jump of 36 inches (we predicted 37 inches).

Note: Hutchinson did not do the bench press. We predicted he would put up 32 reps.

According to Kent Lee Platte’s RAS (Relative Athletic Score), Hutchinson comes in at a 9.86 out of 10.

Remember when there were athletic concerns about Aidan Hutchinson? 6.73 cone time, y'all. pic.twitter.com/y04prWwXVw — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Hutchinson confirms he has met with Detroit Lions

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is going on down in Indianapolis and former Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson says he has already spoken to plenty of teams.

In fact, just moments ago, Hutchinson told Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah that he has met with “most of the teams” picking at the top of the draft, including the team that would require him “to move the least” distance.

Hutchinson, of course, is talking about the Detroit Lions, who just so happen to have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson tells Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah that he’s met with “most of the teams” picking at the top of the draft, including the team that would require him “to move the least” distance *camera cuts to Dan Campbell watching the Combine* — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 6, 2022

Hutchinson reveals what his first purchase will be when he gets his first NFL paycheck

While at the combine, Hutchinson spoke to reporters, and while doing so, he revealed what he will purchase when he gets his first NFL paycheck.

According to Hutchinson, his first purchase will be a Ford Bronco!

Hutchinson to the Lions!

From Detroit News:

“Probably have to be a Ford Bronco,” he said, smiling. “Get a little car — affordable, but good-looking. That’s definitely what I’ve got on my mind. And then we’re going to figure the rest of it out.”

So, what does Hutchinson think about potentially being selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick?

“It would definitely be cool,” Hutchinson said Friday at the NFL scouting combine, where he’ll be looking to cement his status as one of the best prospects in this class. “I’d be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL, just being so close to home and close to my parents.”

Hutchinson also talked about what it was like to finally win something significant with Michigan in 2021.

“My senior year, I really wanted to go out with a bang and just do something with my football career for once, from a team perspective,” he said. “I was able to do that and I gained insight on what it’s like to win a championship and what kind of team you have to be, the kind of guys (you need) and how you have to act and how you build a culture.”

Nation, would you like to see the Lions select Hutchinson in the draft?