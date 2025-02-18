Aidan Hutchinson Posts Video That Has Detroit Lions Fans Counting the Days to 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions and their amazing fans are eagerly awaiting the return of EDGE Aidan Hutchinson in 2025. Hutchinson, who fractured both his tibia and fibula in a brutal injury during Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, has made impressive progress in his recovery.

Aidan Hutchinson's Determined Recovery

Despite the severity of the injury, Hutchinson remained optimistic throughout his rehab, even claiming he would be ready to play in the Super Bowl if the Lions made it there.

On Monday, Hutchinson shared a video from the Lions' training facility, where he was seen running—though not at full speed, his strides were notably strong. This marks a significant step in his recovery process, and it’s clear that Hutchinson is on track to return to his dominant form in 2025.

Watch the video below and see for yourself as Hutchinson gets back into shape after a tough injury. It’s a promising sign for the Lions as they look to build their defense around one of their star players.