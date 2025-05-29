Video Shows Aidan Hutchinson Practicing for First Time Since Devastating Injury

The buzz around Aidan Hutchinson practicing for first time since devastating injury is real—and it’s easy to see why. With the Detroit Lions kicking off Phase 3 of OTAs Wednesday, Hutchinson finally strode onto the field in a black sleeve, marking his first public practice session since fracturing his leg in Week 6 of 2024.

Lions fans got their first glimpse in a video posted to Detroit’s social channels: Hutchinson walking confidently onto the turf, greeting teammates, and settling in for non-contact work. Seven months after suffering a season-ending broken leg, the Pro Bowl defensive end is officially back in pads—well, at least shoulder pads—for individual drills and footwork work.

What the Video Reveals

In the clip, Hutchinson appears fluid as he runs through pass-rush stances and mirror-drill footwork. The black compression sleeve on his left leg is a clear reminder of last year’s injury, but his upright posture and quick burst off the snap show no hesitation. While no live tackling is allowed during OTAs, these first reps are crucial for Hutchinson to rebuild confidence before training camp hits in late July.

Why This Matters for Detroit’s Pass Rush

Detroit’s defense sputtered after Hutchinson went down, dropping from one of the league’s top pass-rushing units to a mere presence. His return to the practice field, even in limited capacity, carries major significance:

Reps and rhythm: Working individual drills now helps ensure Hutchinson's timing with fellow edge rushers like Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal remains sharp.

Health barometer: Watching Hutchinson move in shorts and a sleeve gives coaches and fans concrete proof of his progress—more than rehab videos ever could.

Leadership boost: Seeing their disruptive force back on the grass should energize the entire defense as Kelvin Sheppard installs his new scheme.

Looking Ahead

With one OTA practice open to the media this Friday, expect questions about Hutchinson’s workload and any lingering limitations. Coach Dan Campbell and the medical staff will likely manage his snaps carefully, but the fact that Aidan Hutchinson is practicing for the first time since his devastating injury is already a win. The real test comes in training camp, when pads go on and the hits get real—but Wednesday’s session was the critical first step.