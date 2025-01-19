fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Predicted to Land MASSIVE Contract Extension During Offseason

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans are eagerly awaiting the return of one of their star players: edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Before his season-ending injury, Hutchinson was a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, proving to be one of the league's most dominant defensive forces. Despite the broken tibia that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, there are no concerns about his recovery or ability to perform at the elite level when he returns in 2025.

As Hutchinson nears the final year of his rookie contract, the Lions have a big decision to make. With his potential and leadership on defense, it’s clear that Hutchinson is primed for a massive contract extension during the upcoming offseason.

Contract Prediction: Five Years, $177 Million

The NFL’s highest-paid edge rusher is currently Nick Bosa, who earns $34 million per season. Given Hutchinson’s impressive trajectory, it’s expected that he’ll land a similar, if not larger, deal. According to Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut, Hutchinson is predicted to sign a five-year, $177 million extension, which would make his annual average value (AAV) $35 million per season.

Additionally, the deal is projected to include the most fully guaranteed money for an edge rusher in NFL history, with $95 million guaranteed. This contract would solidify Hutchinson as a cornerstone piece of the Lions' defense for years to come and make him the highest-paid player at his position.

Why It Makes Sense for Detroit to Act Now

With Hutchinson’s market value only expected to increase as he continues to dominate on the field, the time is now for the Lions to secure his services long-term. A contract extension now would not only lock in a key defensive player but also send a strong message that Detroit is committed to building a Super Bowl-contending team around Hutchinson's leadership.

Hutchinson’s ability to generate pressure, stop the run, and make big plays in clutch moments has been nothing short of exceptional. His presence on the field has been a key factor in Detroit’s defensive turnaround, and the Lions will need him to continue that success in the coming years.

A Bright Future in Detroit for Aidan Hutchinson

While Hutchinson’s injury was a setback for the Lions' playoff hopes, there’s no doubt that the future is bright with him leading the charge on defense. With the expectation of a contract extension that will make Hutchinson one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league, the Detroit Lions are on the verge of securing a player who will be the backbone of their defense for years to come.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
