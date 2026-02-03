Spoiler Alert! Aidan Hutchinson Reveals His NFL Pro Bowl Games Tug-of-War Results

The NFL Pro Bowl might not look like it used to, but there’s still plenty of competition, and apparently, a little early trash talk, too.

With the 2026 Pro Bowl Games set for Tuesday, February 3, in San Francisco, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson gave fans a sneak peek at one of the events before the action even begins. And yes, consider this your official spoiler warning.

While the league hasn’t released a full rundown of every competition, Hutchinson confirmed that tug-of-war is back on the menu — no surprise there, as it’s been a fan-favorite in recent years. The surprise? Hutchinson already let the results slip.

According to Hutchinson, his tug-of-war team lost both of its matches, effectively ending their run in that event. He didn’t reveal who was on his squad, though there’s some speculation that fellow Lions linebacker Jack Campbell may have been part of the group.

With tug-of-war duties officially out of the way, Hutchinson joked that the rest of his plans are pretty low-key: some golf and relaxing back at the hotel.

The Pro Bowl Games will still feature a mix of skills competitions and the main attraction — a 7-on-7 flag football game — giving fans a chance to see many of the league’s top stars who aren’t playing in Super Bowl LX.

2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games Info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 Coverage Begins: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Flag Football Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco

Moscone Center, San Francisco TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN Deportes Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

Tug-of-war bragging rights may be off the table for Hutchinson this year, but Lions fans will still get to see one of their stars front and center as the NFL puts a modern twist on its annual all-star showcase.