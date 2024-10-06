Aidan Hutchinson Pushes For Sneaky Role With Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson has been a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball for the Detroit Lions this season. Leading the NFL with 6.5 sacks through the first four weeks and emerging as a favorite for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award, Hutchinson is clearly making his mark. But the third-year EDGE rusher has his eyes on more than just stopping opposing quarterbacks—he wants to get in on the offensive action too.

“Trust me, I have already done this. They almost got me in it last year. And then they didn't. I never really heard back,” Hutchinson said in an interview with Claudette Montana. “I am going to talk to our offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) again and see if we can just… if we're winning a game by a lot, just sneak me in there and I'll report eligible. Throw me a little fade and we'll take it from there.”

It’s clear Hutchinson is eager for his chance to cross over to the other side of the ball, and he’s not shy about asking offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to make it happen. Whether it's in the red zone or just to have some fun with a big lead, Hutchinson seems ready for his moment in the spotlight on offense. And with his athleticism and intensity, who’s to say he couldn’t be a red zone weapon for the Lions? Keep an eye out, because if Hutchinson gets his wish, fans might just see him catching passes as well as sacking QBs this season.