Aidan Hutchinson reacts to being potential part of Detroit Lions rebuild

It was a terrific season for Michigan Wolverines senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was one of the nominees for the Heisman Trophy and is projected to be a top pick in the ’22 NFL Draft.

And of course, there is good reason for his projected status thanks to his having set Michigan’s school record with 14 sacks this past season, along with 62 tackles (36 solo) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

Of course, NFL franchise not far from his back yard of Ann Arbor will have the second overall selection in this year’s festivities, and Hutchinson knows that it’s a real possibility that he could be wearing the Honolulu blue of the Detroit Lions and be looked to as a key figure in their rebuilding process.

“I think I did it at Michigan and I think it’s something I can do at the next level as well,” Hutchinson said yesterday on Radio Row. “It would mean a lot. All my friends back home are big Lions fans and they’ve been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that.”

“It’s definitely got some perks,” he continued. “Staying close to home and I’d be really close to my family and stuff like that, so that would be really cool. If the Lions did take me and we start winning some games, I think that would be really exciting.”

