When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the number two overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the hope was that he would quickly emerge into one of the best edge rushers in the national football league. The Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start in his rookie season, he came on quickly and ended up being a very solid player for the Lions. Hutchinson recently released a video on Instagram, showing what his daily routine looks like. It is safe to say that he keeps himself busy.

Key Points

Aidab Hutchinson showcases his daily routine: Hutchinson recently released a video on Instagram, providing a glimpse into his daily activities, including workouts, meals, and leisure activities like golf.

Commitment to excellence: Hutchinson's daily routine demonstrates his dedication to continuously improving as an NFL player. His disciplined approach highlights the hard work and effort required to succeed at the professional level.

NFL is a year-round commitment: The video emphasizes that being an NFL player involves a year-long commitment, extending beyond the regular season. Hutchinson's dedication to his routine showcases the ongoing effort required to excel in the league.

Aidan Hutchinson releases video of his daily routine

Aidan Hutchinson recently released a video that shows what his daily routine looks like, from a hot tub/cold plunge, to his workouts, to his meals, to a round of golf, and then back for another soak before bed. You can click here to watch the video on Instagram.

Bottom Line: Playing in the NFL is a year-long gig

When you are an NFL player, there is a lot more to it than just playing in 17 games and then doing whatever you want in your free time. As you can see by Aidan Hutchinson's daily routine, he is clearly committed to putting in as much work as possible to make him the best player he can possibly be, and that bodes well for the Lions!