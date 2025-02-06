Aidan Hutchinson Responds to Question About if He Would Have Played in Super Bowl had Lions Made it

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show from Radio Row at the Super Bowl on Thursday, where he addressed the question on many minds: would he have played in the Super Bowl had the Lions made it?

“I, you know, you never know,” Hutchinson said, reflecting on the possibility. “I think so, maybe I wouldn't, maybe I would, the world will never know.”

Despite suffering a gruesome leg injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson expressed optimism about his recovery, saying, “I feel good. We'll be wrapping up rehab pretty soon, and then I'm gonna move on with my life.”

"I think I would've been able to make it back for the Super Bowl..



The world will never know but I'm feeling good"@aidanhutch97 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z97iX5j9ks — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2025

As the 2024 season went on, Hutchinson had vowed that if the Lions made it to the Super Bowl, he would suit up and play. Unfortunately, Detroit fell short of that goal, but Hutchinson’s positive outlook on his rehab suggests he’s ready to move forward and continue building for the 2025 season.

Fans of the Lions are undoubtedly excited to see the return of one of their top defensive playmakers, with Hutchinson clearly focused on making an impact next season.