Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions’ breakout player for 2023

During his visit to PFT Live on Friday, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson attributed the team's improvement on defense to a “players meeting” that took place near midseason. Despite allowing over 32 points per game in the first seven games of the year, Detroit managed to decrease that number to 20.2 over the final 10 games, where they went 8-2. Despite their efforts, including beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, Detroit just missed out on a playoff berth.

Aidan Hutchinson says ‘sky is the limit' for Lions' young defenders

Hutchinson spoke about the defense being accountable for each other and about how he thinks they have the talent to achieve whatever they set their minds to.

“We came together as a defense and we really got accountable for each other,” Hutchinson said. “That’s something that’s not easy to do. Not necessarily calling guys out, but every guy saying what they think they’re responsible for and what they got to get better at.”

“I think the sky’s the limit with that group,” Hutchinson said in a separate interview with PFT. “I think whatever we set our minds to and we’re consistent about it, we can achieve. It’s just so much talent. We just gotta put our heads together, man, and grind. I think that’s the group to do it.”

Hutchinson reveals breakout player for Lions in 2023

During the interview, Hutchinson said that CB Jerry Jacobs is going to be a breakout player for Detroit in 2023.

“He’s been great for us, but once he puts together a full season — he’s been injured a little bit — I think he’s gonna be a breakout player for the Lions,” Hutchinson said.

Jacobs played in nine games for the Lions in 2022, intercepting a pass, and having seven passes defended.