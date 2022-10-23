Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson rips down Dak Prescott for 4th sack of season [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would burst onto the scene and immediately improve the Lions’ pass rush. Though Hutchinson has flashed moments of brilliance, his overall production, other than one half against the Washington Commanders, has left much to be desired. That changed on Sunday as Hutch ripped down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his fourth sack of the season.

Watch as Hutchinson rips down Dak Prescott for his fourth sack

As you are about to see, Aidan Hutchinson did not waste any time at all on Sunday against the Cowboys as he got to Dak Prescott and ripped him down to the ground on third down to get the Lions’ defense off of the field.

TAGGED: Aidan Hutchinson, Dak Prescott, Detroit Lions, OnePride
