Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” as Lions Gear Up for 2025

Aidan Hutchinson is back, and by all accounts, he’s ready.

The Detroit Lions defensive end is fully cleared for football activities after suffering a major leg injury late in the 2024 season. Hutchinson broke both his tibia and fibula during a Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting short what had been another strong campaign. At the time of his injury, he had already recorded 7.5 sacks and remained one of the team’s most consistent playmakers on defense.

Aidan Hutchinson – “Exactly Where I Need to Be”

In a recent appearance on With the First Pick podcast with Ryan Wilson, Hutchinson said his recovery has put him in the right place mentally and physically heading into Year 4.

“Every year, I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones,” Hutchinson said. “Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be.”

Rehabilitation began shortly after emergency surgery, starting with pool work before transitioning to running six months later. Now cleared, Hutchinson says he feels fully prepared for training camp and the season ahead.

A Defense That Needs Him

The Lions finished the 2024 regular season with a franchise-best 15-2 record, powered by a top-five offense and a defense that had its moments. But injuries piled up at the worst time. Detroit’s playoff run ended abruptly in the Divisional Round against Washington, a game where the defense — already missing Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Carlton Davis — couldn’t hold the line.

Hutchinson’s return is critical. When healthy, he provides both edge pressure and leadership that Detroit’s young defense leans on. If the Lions want to match or exceed last year’s success, they’ll need a full season from their top pass rusher.

A Brutal Road Ahead

The 2025 schedule offers no favors. Detroit’s opponents combined for a .571 winning percentage in 2024, and their projected over/under win total is set at 10.5 in Vegas.

The early road slate includes trips to:

Green Bay

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Kansas City

Washington

Philadelphia

Those matchups mean the Lions’ defensive front needs to be firing from Week 1. That includes Hutchinson, who now looks to reclaim the form that had him in early Defensive Player of the Year conversations before the injury.

