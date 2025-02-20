Thursday, February 20, 2025
Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s Talked to Myles Garrett About Joining Forces

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson recently opened up about his conversation with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett regarding a potential future together in Detroit.

The Lowdown

  • Hutchinson appeared on The Squeeze podcast, where he was asked about offseason moves the Lions should consider.
  • He revealed that he and Garrett discussed the possibility of teaming up on the same defensive line, calling it a “deadly” combination.

Aidan Hutchinson on Playing with Myles Garrett:

“We were just talking about what could be,” Hutchinson said.

“And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line.”

Hutchinson also praised Garrett's character, recalling how Garrett reached out to him after he suffered an injury.

“And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

Garrett’s Desire to Join a Contender:

Garrett has made it clear that he’s looking for a trade to a contender, and Hutchinson believes the Lions are a great fit for him. However, other teams will also be in the mix.

Key Stats & Further Reading

Hutchinson and Garrett's Discussion: Hutchinson and Garrett have discussed the possibility of forming a dominant defensive line together. nfl.com

Myles Garrett's Trade Request: Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns, seeking a move to a contender. espn.com

Aidan Hutchinson (2024 Season Stats)

  • Games: 6
  • Sacks: 7.5
  • Tackles: 19
  • Tackles for Loss: 7
  • QB Hits: 17
  • Forced Fumbles: 1
  • Pass Rush Grade (PFF): 949
  • Total Pressures: 45

Myles Garrett (2024 Season Stats)

  • Sacks: 14
  • Tackles: 47
  • Tackles for Loss: 22
  • QB Hits: 28
  • Forced Fumbles: 3
  • Pass Rush Grade (PFF): 92.3
  • Total Pressures: 83
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
