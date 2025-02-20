Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s Talked to Myles Garrett About Joining Forces

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson recently opened up about his conversation with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett regarding a potential future together in Detroit.

Hutchinson appeared on The Squeeze podcast, where he was asked about offseason moves the Lions should consider.

He revealed that he and Garrett discussed the possibility of teaming up on the same defensive line, calling it a “deadly” combination.

Aidan Hutchinson on Playing with Myles Garrett:

“We were just talking about what could be,” Hutchinson said.

“And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line.”

Hutchinson also praised Garrett's character, recalling how Garrett reached out to him after he suffered an injury.

“And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

Garrett’s Desire to Join a Contender:

Garrett has made it clear that he’s looking for a trade to a contender, and Hutchinson believes the Lions are a great fit for him. However, other teams will also be in the mix.

Aidan Hutchinson (2024 Season Stats)

Games: 6

Sacks: 7.5

Tackles: 19

Tackles for Loss: 7

QB Hits: 17

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pass Rush Grade (PFF): 949

Total Pressures: 45

Myles Garrett (2024 Season Stats)