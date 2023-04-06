Aidan Hutchinson says Jared Goff does not get credit he deserves

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson recently appeared on the “Green Light” podcast and discussed his teammate, Jared Goff. Hutchinson praised Goff's attention to detail, stating that he breaks down defenses in a way that allows him to pick them apart. Despite Goff's successes, Hutchinson feels that he doesn't get enough credit for his accomplishments.

Key Points

Aidan Hutchinson praises Jared Goff's attention to detail and preparation.

Hutchinson believes that Goff's ability to break down defenses allows him to succeed on the field.

Despite his successes, Goff does not receive the credit that he deserves, according to Hutchinson.

Why it Matters

Aidan Hutchinson recognizes Jared Goff's detailed-oriented approach and thinks he doesn't get enough credit for his successes.

Aidan Hutchinson raves about Jared Goff

- Advertisement -

Hutchinson was very impressed with Goff in 2022.

“Jared is one of those guys that he seems laid back, you know. And, when you see him, he's kind of the Cali boy with the — he's just kind of got that demeanor about him. But, man, he's got so much attention to detail,” said Hutchinson. “I've walked into the quarterback room a couple of times and just to hear them talk, as I like to hear how those guys think and stuff like that. Man, the way he breaks stuff down with defenses even. It's no wonder why he's picking defenses apart, especially last year. He had a great year, and it was fun watching him. I think he doesn't get the credit that he deserves.”

Big Picture: Jared Goff's importance to the Detroit Lions

As the starting quarterback for the Lions, Goff's success on the field is crucial to the team's overall performance. Hutchinson's praise of Goff's preparation and attention to detail provides insight into why he has been successful thus far. Additionally, recognizing Goff's accomplishments and giving him the credit he deserves could boost morale and confidence within the team.

Bottom Line – Goff is the real deal

Hutchinson's recognition of Goff's detailed-oriented approach and successes sheds light on the underrated prowess of the Lions' quarterback. While there are many factors that contribute to success in the NFL, Goff's preparation and attention to detail are clearly important factors that should not be overlooked. As the Lions continue to build their team, Goff's skills and leadership will undoubtedly be crucial to their success.