Aidan Hutchinson says Michigan players now ‘have the scar tissue’ to compete in CFP

It was one hell of a season for the Michigan Wolverines but on New Year’s Eve, they played a Georgia team that was on a different level and they were dominated in their first College Football Playoff game in school history.

Following the game, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson spoke to the media and he noted that the younger players on the Wolverines roster now “have the scar tissue” having gone to the playoffs.

Hutchinson, along with some other key players from the 2021 Michigan team, will be moving on to the NFL and some of the younger guys on the roster will have to rise up for the Wolverines to take the next step.