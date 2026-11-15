The Detroit Lions’ dominant victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday has been overshadowed by absolutely devastating news regarding star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Hutchinson suffered a significant right knee injury during Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, and will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Pelissero reported that imaging performed in Munich confirmed the severity of the injury, which occurred after Hutchinson celebrated a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The announcement is a crushing blow for a Detroit team that improved to 7-2 following its 35-10 victory over New England.

Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Imaging in Munich confirmed the injury to Hutchinson, whose right knee buckled as he celebrated a sack against the Patriots. He’s out for the season. pic.twitter.com/HiQqKghQew — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2026

Tom Pelissero Reports Aidan Hutchinson Is Done for Season

Pelissero delivered the devastating news on his official X account, citing sources familiar with Hutchinson’s condition.

“Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Related coverage Dan Campbell Responds to Question About Aidan Hutchinson Injury Read more → Imaging in Munich confirmed the injury to Hutchinson, whose right knee buckled as he celebrated a sack against the Patriots. He’s out for the season.”

The report represents a major development after the Lions initially listed Hutchinson as questionable before ruling him out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

According to NFL.com’s account of the injury, Hutchinson jumped into the air following his sack of Maye before collapsing to the ground and grabbing his right knee. The Lions star eventually walked off under his own power before being evaluated in the medical tent and heading to the locker room.

Hutchinson had an MRI done during the game, and NFL Network reported that he will seek second opinions on the knee. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters afterward that there was “nothing new” to share and that the team would know more once it returned to the United States.

A concerning photo later surfaced showing Hutchinson using crutches following the injury.

Devastating Blow for Detroit Lions

Hutchinson’s reported season-ending injury is particularly heartbreaking considering everything he has already overcome during his NFL career.

The former Michigan standout suffered a broken tibia and fibula during the 2024 season before making an impressive comeback in 2025, recording 14.5 sacks. He entered Sunday’s game with five sacks through eight appearances and added another before suffering the injury.

As Reuters reported following the incident, both Hutchinson and Maye were injured during the same sequence, with New England also losing its starting quarterback to an ankle injury.

What Aidan Hutchinson’s Reported Season-Ending Injury Means for Detroit

The Lions have already been forced to overcome several significant defensive injuries this season, including the loss of linebacker Jack Campbell. Now, with Hutchinson reportedly sidelined for the remainder of the year, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard faces his biggest challenge yet.

Detroit has shown remarkable resilience through its first nine games, but replacing a player of Hutchinson’s caliber is an entirely different challenge.

The Lions have not publicly announced a specific medical diagnosis. Pelissero’s report indicates that Hutchinson’s season is over.

What should have been a celebration of another convincing Lions victory has instead become one of the most disappointing days of Detroit’s season.