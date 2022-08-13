It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come.

In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.

If you have not yet seen the play, we have you covered!

Following the game, Hutchinson spoke to reporters about how he was able to make some big plays in his first game.

“It was awesome,” Hutchinson said after the 27-23 preseason loss on Friday. “I’m glad I got the opportunities, glad the plays came my way. It’s just my job to make them.”

After making the play, Hutchinson’s celebration was a tribute to Michael Jackson. (Of course, Hutchinson performed Jackson’s Billie Jean in front of his teammates and coaches earlier in training camp.)

“I’m just glad I remembered to do it.” Hutchinson joked. “I’m sure that song will stick with me for the rest of my life now, but I’m prepared for that.

“I can buy into it a little bit.”

Aidan Hutchinson shines in preseason debut: ‘I’m not even close to my ceiling’

Nothing has seemed to surprise Aidan Hutchinson so far during training camp but he said he is “not even close” to reaching his ultimate ceiling.

“I’m learning a lot right now, I feel like every practice I’m taking so many strides and am feeling really good every time I touch the field,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like I’m not even close to my ceiling, I have so much more to go and I can see it every day with myself in practice, just learning so much and figuring things out as we go.”

“I’m just playing ball, doing what I’ve always done,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t know if I proved anything to myself, obviously I’m at the next level being in the NFL now but at the end of the day it’s what I’ve been doing for a long time.

“So I’m very comfortable and very confident.”

Yes, it was one defensive series in one preseason football game against what should be a pretty bad Falcons team but Hutchinson sure does not look like he is a rookie.

Nation, what are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson during his rookie season?

