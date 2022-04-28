Aidan Hutchinson speaks to media for first time as a Detroit Lion

He’s staying local.

With the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions officially took DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Soon after the pick was made official, Hutchinson spoke to media members for the first time since officially becoming part of the Lions family, and needless to say, his excitement was apparent.

“It feels great. It feels great to be home, once again,” he said. “Just to have the opportunity to play at home in front of a lot of the same fans, I’m so grateful and I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

And in Hutchinson’s words, he was zeroing in on the Lions all the way, and he had a special message for the fans of his new professional home.

“To the city, just know I’ll give it my all,” Hutchinson said. It was such an honor to be up on that stage and be picked by the Lions. It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me. I’m so grateful that I went No. 2 to them, it was so good. I’m definitely still trying to process it a little bit. It just happened a few minutes ago, but I’m so grateful for sure.”

“I’m going to continue to do what I do and give everything I got,” he continued. “I’ll be happy with the outcome either way. I don’t feel a whole lot of pressure, I think it’s great coming back home and staying close to family. I’ll make the transition easier and it’ll be a good time.”

Hutchinson then spoke about the great fit with firey head coach Dan Campbell, whom he didn’t even have to meet in order to want to play under himn.

“He’s one of those guys you want to play for, and by the way he composes himself and does his business, he’s one of those guys that you want to buy into because you can tell how passionate he is about the game,” Hutchinson said. “I didn’t even have to meet him, just seeing him in interviews in how he interacts with reporters and how he feels about the team, it seemed so genuine and that’s what I appreciated the most.”