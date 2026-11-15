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Concerning Photo Emerges of Aidan Hutchinson Following Injury vs. Patriots

Aidan Hutchinson crutches after injury
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The Detroit Lions have already ruled out Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, and a new photo of their star defensive end is raising even more concern.

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The photo shows Hutchinson using crutches following the knee injury he suffered during the first quarter in Munich, Germany. Hutchinson is pictured wearing a brown shirt, black shorts and sandals while speaking on a cellphone, with one crutch under each arm.

It’s a difficult sight for Lions fans, especially considering Hutchinson was initially able to walk off the field under his own power.

Aidan Hutchinson Seen on Crutches After Knee Injury

Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during New England’s opening offensive possession.

Hutchinson jumped in celebration before landing awkwardly and collapsing to the turf. He immediately grabbed at his right leg as Detroit’s medical personnel rushed onto the field.

The former Michigan standout eventually walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent before heading to the locker room for additional evaluation. The Associated Press reported that he walked gingerly to the locker room.

Detroit initially listed Hutchinson as questionable to return, but the team subsequently downgraded him to out for the remainder of the game.

Now, the image of Hutchinson using crutches adds another concerning development to an already difficult situation.

Lions Await Official Diagnosis on Hutchinson

Of course, it’s important to emphasize that using crutches does not automatically mean Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury. Crutches can be used to reduce weight-bearing and protect an injured leg while further medical evaluation takes place.

The Lions have confirmed a knee injury, but they have not announced a specific diagnosis or recovery timetable.

Hutchinson’s Injury History Adds to Detroit’s Concern

For Detroit, the uncertainty is particularly troubling given Hutchinson’s importance to the defense and his history of serious injury. The Lions star previously suffered a broken tibia and fibula during the 2024 season, missing 12 games before returning to become one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Hutchinson had been enjoying another outstanding campaign, including a franchise-record sack streak earlier this season.

For now, the latest photo is understandably concerning, but the Lions and their fans will have to await an official medical update before knowing the full extent of Hutchinson’s injury.

One thing is certain: Detroit can ill afford to lose its best pass rusher for an extended period.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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