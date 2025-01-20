fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Takes To Social Media To Reflect On 2024 Season

Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on the 2024 season, which ended far earlier than he had hoped. After suffering a devastating injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson was forced to watch the remainder of the season from the sidelines, missing the playoffs after breaking both his fibula and tibia during a sack attempt.

Aidan Hutchinson

In his post, Hutchinson shared his gratitude for the season, acknowledging both the highs and lows. “As all the moments of this season coalesce into a kaleidoscope of memories, we recognize them as exactly that — memories,” Hutchinson wrote. “Good ones and bad ones. Happy ones and sad ones. Blessings and lessons.”

He continued, expressing his appreciation for the support he received throughout his injury and recovery: “Forever grateful to be surrounded by family and an incredible community through it all.”

The young star ended his message with a statement that reflected both hope and determination for the future, quoting the Detroit Lions' motto, “Resurget cineribus” — “We will rise from the ashes… together.”

Though Hutchinson’s injury took him out of the season’s final stretch, his resilient attitude and focus on the team’s future show that he’s already looking ahead. With an off-season of recovery and rehabilitation ahead, Hutchinson is determined to come back stronger and help lead the Lions toward a brighter 2025 season.

