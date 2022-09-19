When Aidan Hutchinson took the field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he was playing for more than himself and his Detroit Lions teammates, he was also playing for a 5-year-old leukemia patient.

Not only did the Lions take care of business by defeating the Commanders 36-27 but he also set a franchise rookie record by recording three sacks (all in the first half).

Aidan Hutchinson talks about dedicating game to young boy with leukemia [Video]

Following the game, Aidan Hutchinson spoke to reporters and he explained that the game was dedicated to 5-year-old leukemia patient, Hudson Gazsi.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the game. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

“Just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there,” Hutchinson told Gazsi in the video. “I know you’re kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and put on the little eye black in support of me and I’m gonna have you on my wrist on my game tape in a couple hours so it’s gonna be a really good time and I can’t wait to meet you, man. Go Lions.”

According to ESPN, Hutchinson’s mom Melissa sent a personalized video from Aidan to Hudson’s mom Emily to show her son prior to the Lions’ Week 2 matchup against the Commanders.

“These videos that they keep sending Hudson are making him smile ear to ear,” Emily said. “Hudson knows how cool it is, but my other two sons, Brayden and William, are like, ‘Dude, do you know who just sent that to you,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, tell them I said hi.'”

Aidan Hutchinson gets it and our thoughts and prayers go out to Hudson!