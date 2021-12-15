Aidan Hutchinson talks to Adam Schefter about getting drafted by Detroit Lions

If you have been paying attention to college football and all of the way-too-early NFL mock drafts floating around the internet, you are well aware that Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is widely regarded as one of the top two players in this year’s cycle.

Hutchinson recently joined Adam Schefter on his podcast and when he was asked about potentially being drafted by the Detroit Lions, Hutch said it would “be great.”

“I think it’d be great, to be honest with you,” Hutchinson told Schefter. “I’d be the hometown hero times two, you know? Never leaving Michigan really. I really think Dan Campbell seems like a really good guy to me. I think they have a lot of heart on that team. You know, just a couple more pieces to the puzzle and I think they can be a really good team.”

Nation, do you think the Lions should select Hutchinson if they have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?