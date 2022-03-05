Aidan Hutchinson tells what he will purchase with is first NFL paycheck

At this point, there is little question about it that former Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson will be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson, who has such a great season with the Wolverines in 2021 that he was invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, is currently in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

While at the combine, Hutchinson spoke to reporters, and while doing so, he revealed what he will purchase when he gets his first NFL paycheck.

According to Hutchinson, his first purchase will be a Ford Bronco!

Hutchinson to the Lions!

From Detroit News:

“Probably have to be a Ford Bronco,” he said, smiling. “Get a little car — affordable, but good-looking. That’s definitely what I’ve got on my mind. And then we’re going to figure the rest of it out.”

So, what does Hutchinson think about potentially being selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick?

“It would definitely be cool,” Hutchinson said Friday at the NFL scouting combine, where he’ll be looking to cement his status as one of the best prospects in this class. “I’d be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL, just being so close to home and close to my parents.”

Hutchinson also talked about what it was like to finally win something significant with Michigan in 2021.

“My senior year, I really wanted to go out with a bang and just do something with my football career for once, from a team perspective,” he said. “I was able to do that and I gained insight on what it’s like to win a championship and what kind of team you have to be, the kind of guys (you need) and how you have to act and how you build a culture.”