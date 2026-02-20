5-Time Pro Bowler Does Not Want to Play Aidan Hutchinson Ever Again

Detroit Lions fans have watched Aidan Hutchinson evolve from a promising rookie to a full-blown defensive nightmare. Now, one of the best offensive tackles of the past two decades has confirmed what Detroit already knows: Hutchinson is a problem no lineman wants to deal with.

During a recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, now-retired five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead offered one of the strongest compliments imaginable—by admitting he never wants to see Hutchinson across the line of scrimmage again.

“He’s an alien, bro”

Armstead was originally discussing how modern edge rushers—specifically Jared Verse—contributed to his decision to retire after the 2025 season. His point was simple: players are bigger, faster, smarter, and more technically refined than ever.

Then, unprompted, he brought up Hutchinson.

“I played Aidan his rookie year, and he’s an alien, bro,” Armstead said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I had no idea he was 6-(foot)-7. I’m thinking he’s 6-3, 6-4. I see the kid, he’s like 6-9.”

For a veteran tackle who’s faced elite rushers for over a decade, that physical shock alone says plenty.

What really stood out: Hutchinson’s mind

Armstead made it clear that Hutchinson wasn’t just overwhelming because of size or effort—it was his ability to process at an elite level as a rookie that caught his attention.

“And with most rookies, I can change up sets, they can’t read it. Jump sets, all of that,” Armstead said.

“He’s seeing all of it. He was fire, bro. His rookie year? He was fire, crazy.”

That detail matters. Veteran tackles survive by manipulating inexperienced rushers. Armstead saying Hutchinson saw everything as a rookie is about as strong an endorsement of football IQ as you’ll hear.

“I don’t want to play him again. Ever.”

Here’s the quote Lions fans will bookmark forever:

“I locked his ass up, but—in Detroit, in Detroit—he was fire, bro. I don’t want to play him again. I never want to see that kid again, ever. I’m happy I never played him (again).”

And to be fair, Armstead isn’t lying about the results. In that 2022 matchup—when the Dolphins beat the Lions, Hutchinson was held to one tackle, three pressures.

But that’s exactly what makes the praise so telling.

Respect from the best hits different

Elite players know when they’ve encountered something special—even if the box score doesn’t show it. Armstead shutting Hutchinson down that day didn’t blind him to what was coming next.

Since then, Hutchinson has:

Made two Pro Bowls

Recorded 43.0 sacks in 56 games

Finished second in the NFL in pressures in 2023

Led the entire NFL in pressures in 2025

Armstead didn’t see a fluke. He saw a rookie who already had the tools—and the brain—to become dominant.

From “fire” rookie to league-wide problem

This story perfectly captures Hutchinson’s trajectory. Even when he didn’t win every rep, he was already forcing elite tackles to dig deep into their bags.

Now? Those bags aren’t enough.

When a five-time Pro Bowler openly says he’s relieved he never had to line up against you again, that’s not hype. That’s earned fear—and earned respect.

Final thoughts

Detroit has watched Hutchinson grow in real time. But moments like this—unsolicited praise from a retired star who’s seen it all—validate everything the Lions believe they have in their franchise edge rusher.

Aidan Hutchinson isn’t just winning with effort anymore.

He’s winning with size, skill, intelligence, and inevitability.

And according to Terron Armstead?

That’s exactly why he’s glad his playing days are over.