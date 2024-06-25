Aidan Hutchinson to join Calvin Johnson at Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble





Exciting Opportunities Await at the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble Featuring Aidan Hutchinson and More

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is set to participate in the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble at the Detroit Golf Club. This event, part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic week, will see Hutchinson joining other notable figures like Calvin Johnson, Chris Webber, and Tom Izzo.

“Golfin’ huh? Area 313? Golfin’ a lot man,” said Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. “Yeah I’m playing with Ricky I think for a couple holes, so its gonna be pretty dope.”

Event Details and Participants (In Addition to Aidan Hutchinson and Calvin Johnson)

The scramble, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and is free to attend, features six four-player teams competing in a three-hole exhibition match. PGA Tour professionals, including Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Matt Kuchar, and Will Zalatoris, will captain the teams. Celebrities such as WWE’s The Miz and Cavs shooting guard Sam Merrill are also slated to participate.

Open to the Public

The event is one of many open to the public during the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Detroit Community Days. Attendees can enjoy free parking at the Detroit Mercy campus. Additionally, the First Tee Greater Detroit Youth Clinic will offer local students a chance to learn golf from the pros.