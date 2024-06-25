in Lions News Reports

Aidan Hutchinson to join Calvin Johnson at Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble

170 Views


Exciting Opportunities Await at the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble Featuring Aidan Hutchinson and More 

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is set to participate in the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble at the Detroit Golf Club. This event, part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic week, will see Hutchinson joining other notable figures like Calvin Johnson, Chris Webber, and Tom Izzo.

“Golfin’ huh? Area 313? Golfin’ a lot man,” said Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. “Yeah I’m playing with Ricky I think for a couple holes, so its gonna be pretty dope.”

2023 Detroit Lions Mini-Movie Pro Football Focus Top 101 Players 2024 Detroit Lions Season Win Total Aidan Hutchinson Mural

Event Details and Participants (In Addition to Aidan Hutchinson and Calvin Johnson)

The scramble, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and is free to attend, features six four-player teams competing in a three-hole exhibition match. PGA Tour professionals, including Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Matt Kuchar, and Will Zalatoris, will captain the teams. Celebrities such as WWE’s The Miz and Cavs shooting guard Sam Merrill are also slated to participate.

Open to the Public

The event is one of many open to the public during the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Detroit Community Days. Attendees can enjoy free parking at the Detroit Mercy campus. Additionally, the First Tee Greater Detroit Youth Clinic will offer local students a chance to learn golf from the pros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions Playoff Surge 2024 Detroit Lions Ticket Prices Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Team Reveals When Fans Will be Able to Attend
Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos reminisces about Detroit days following 8-1 win over Tigers