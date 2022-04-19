Aidan Hutchinson to throw out first pitch at upcoming Detroit Tigers game

Just moments ago, one of the top NFL Draft prospects will be at Comerica Park to throw out the first pitch.

That’s right folks, Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson will be at Comerica Park this coming Friday to throw out the first pitch before the Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies in the first game of their 3-game series.

Nation, is this enough to get you down to Comerica Park?

Honored to be throwing the first pitch at the @tigers game this Friday, April 22 7:10 PM! pic.twitter.com/31XRiXhwvJ — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) April 19, 2022

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 3

With the 2022 baseball season getting revved up, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long formats.

Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.

Andrew Heaney, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster Percentage: 50%

There’s generally not a lot of star arms that we have an ability to add via the waiver wire, but Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Dodgers could finally be putting all of his massive talents together.

Just yesterday, Heaney showcased his immense upside. He fanned 11 batters and allowed only one hit versus the Cincinnati Reds in a Sunday matinee. Keep in mind that while Heaney has always showed a ton of strikeout upside, the 11 punchouts are the most he’s recorded in a game in nearly three years.

Backed by a prolific Dodger offense, Heaney could be a breakout fantasy star in 2022.

Hector Neris, RP, Houston Astros

Roster Percentage: 29%

Coming over this offseason to the Houston Astros, Hector Neris was viewed by most as the seventh- or eight-inning guy, especially with incumbent closer Ryan Pressly inked to an extension.

But a bigger role might be in store for Neris.

Pressly’s velocity is down, and hes headed to the Injured List. Neris worked the ninth with a four-run lead on Saturday. So far on the season, in 4 1/3 innings pitched, he has yet to allow a run and has permitted only two base runners, notching a win to boot.

Who knows how long Pressly will be out, but Neris is worth an add as a reliever who could be closing games for a good team.

