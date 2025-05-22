Aidan Hutchinson Welcomes Lions Rookie Tyleik Williams With Friendly Jab

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson had some fun welcoming first-round pick Tyleik Williams, joking about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. Here's what he said.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is already having some fun with his new teammate — first-round pick Tyleik Williams, the talented defensive tackle out of Ohio State. But if you expected Hutchinson, a proud Michigan alum, to let that slide without a friendly jab, think again.

“Tyleik’s a great addition. Unfortunately, he’s a Buckeye,” Hutchinson joked on Thursday.

The comment, shared by Kory Woods on social media, drew plenty of laughs and was clearly all in good fun. Hutchinson knows what Williams brings to the table: raw power, quickness, and the potential to help anchor Detroit’s defensive interior alongside Alim McNeill.

Still, the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry runs deep — even at the pro level — and Hutchinson wasn’t going to pass up a golden opportunity to take a lighthearted swipe.

Why it matters

Tyleik Williams is expected to play a key role on the Lions’ revamped defensive line, and getting early support (even with a little sarcasm) from a leader like Hutchinson shows that the chemistry is already clicking.

It also highlights the kind of locker room culture Dan Campbell has built — one where players can compete hard and still laugh harder.