Aidan Hutchinson visits Detroit Tigers clubhouse [Photos]

Well, Aidan Hutchinson was supposed to throw out the first pitch before Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies but Mother Nature had a different plan as the game was rained out.

Embed from Getty Images

Though Hutch was not able to toss out the first pitch, he was able to visit with the Tigers players, including Spencer Torkelson in the clubhouse.

Check it out.

Michigan kid through and through. Thanks for visiting, @aidanhutch97! pic.twitter.com/TJjNab5eSv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 22, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Just moments ago, one of the top NFL Draft prospects announced he will be at Comerica Park to throw out the first pitch.

That’s right folks, Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson will be at Comerica Park this coming Friday to throw out the first pitch before the Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies in the first game of their 3-game series.

Nation, is this enough to get you down to Comerica Park?

Honored to be throwing the first pitch at the @tigers game this Friday, April 22 7:10 PM! pic.twitter.com/31XRiXhwvJ — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) April 19, 2022

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 4/22/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they’re also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack.

This article is your home throughout the 2022 Major League Baseball season for the day’s top stacks. The primary goal is to identify the highest-scoring upside stack. Still, game theory will play a role in contrarian stacks making the cut as GPP options. Nevertheless, chalky stacks will make appearances in this space, too.

Beyond my analysis in this space, I strongly suggest numberFire premium members using our DFS Sharpstack tool and hitting heat map tool. The DFS Sharpstack helps plug stacks into optimized lineups, allowing you to change parameters and lock or exclude players and teams. Meanwhile, the heat map offers a one-stop-shop for the opposing starting pitcher, implied total, park factor, and other notable goodies.

Now, let’s look at the top stacks on today’s main slate.

Click here to read the rest