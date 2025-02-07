Aidan Hutchinson Weighs In on Detroit Lions Potential Trade For Myles Garrett

As rumors swirl around Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett potentially being available for trade, the Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled defensive force.

Despite the buzz surrounding a possible move to Detroit, Lions standout Aidan Hutchinson has his doubts about the likelihood of a trade. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson shared his honest thoughts on the potential acquisition of Garrett.

“Everyone’s asking me about that. I don’t know,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think — you can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely?”

Hutchinson’s comments suggest that while the idea of pairing Garrett with himself on the Lions' defensive line is an intriguing prospect, the reality of having too many star players in one position group makes it a long shot. The Lions already have a formidable defensive line with Hutchinson leading the charge, and adding Garrett could potentially disrupt the balance.

With Garrett’s talent and the Lions’ need for a pass rusher opposite Hutchinson, the trade rumors are bound to continue swirling. However, Hutchinson's take suggests that, while it’s an exciting thought, a trade may be more fantasy than reality at this point.