Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on Michigan sign-stealing fiasco

A recent controversy has grabbed headlines, with the University of Michigan at the center of it all. Allegations of sign-stealing have left many questioning the integrity of the game. Detroit Lions EDGE rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, a former Wolverine, recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Aidan Hutchinson defends his Alma Mater

Hutchinson addressed the situation following Thursday's practice, expressing a mix of frustration and hope for his alma mater.

“They’re doing all their investigations. They’re coming at Michigan when Michigan has a shot to win the National Championship this year,” said Hutchinson. “I don’t know. It is what it is, I guess. Time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we are the champs again.”

Regarding his own involvement or knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing orchestrated by Connor Stalions, Hutchinson made it clear that he had no personal connection with the accused coach.

“I didn't have a relationship with him,” Hutchinson said of Stalions. “It's kind of just one of the coaches upstairs that you don't really ever see, you know? So, I don't think that any of the players really had a relationship with him ever.”

He went on to acknowledge that sign-stealing is not unique to Michigan.

“That's college football. People are always stealing signs in college football,” Hutchinson remarked. “So, people stole our signs, you know? Other Big Ten schools stole our signs. It's just a thing when you're in college football. So, I mean, not any more than anybody else did, as far as I'm concerned.”

Bottom Line – Aidan's Support Amidst the Storm

As the Michigan Wolverines continue their pursuit of a National Championship, they do so under a cloud of controversy. Aidan Hutchinson's support, combined with his acknowledgment of the reality of sign-stealing in college football, provides a nuanced perspective. While the allegations are concerning, Hutchinson's hope for the future and his reluctance to undermine the current team's success demonstrates his unwavering loyalty to his beloved Wolverines.