    Aidan Hutchinson wins NFL Award for outstanding month

    When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact on the defense. Though Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start to his NFL career, he eventually flipped the switch and ended the season in the conversation for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award. On Thursday, Hutchinson won an NFL award for his outstanding month.

    What award did Aidan Hutchinson win?

    On Thursday, the Lions announced that Hutchinson has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December and January.

    During that time, Hutchinson had 35 tackles, 5 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defended.

    Though Hutchinson will probably fall just short of winning the 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year Award (that will likely go to Sauce Gardner), there is no question about it that the Lions picked the right player in the 2022 NFL Draft.

