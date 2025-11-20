Aidan Hutchinson Responds to Critics: ‘People Have Written Us Off’

The Detroit Lions aren’t shying away from the noise; they’re embracing it. After a frustrating 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions sit at 6-4 with plenty of outside doubt creeping in. But defensive star Aidan Hutchinson made it clear on Wednesday that the team isn’t running from the pressure.

They’re welcoming it.

The Lions Know People Are Doubting Them

Hutchinson didn’t pretend the national conversation hasn’t shifted. He knows exactly what’s being said, even if he isn’t scrolling through social media.

I think people have written us off a little bit, and I think it’s a good spot to be in,” Hutchinson said on Wednesday. “I’m excited, and I think these next three home games… we’ve got to be 3-0. It starts with New York (Giants) on Sunday.”

This upcoming three-game stretch at Ford Field: Giants, Packers, Cowboys, may determine Detroit’s postseason fate. Hutchinson is treating it like a playoff push starting early.

Why This Stretch Matters So Much

The Lions have dropped three of their last five, but the team hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2022. Under Dan Campbell, they’ve consistently bounced back. This week feels like another crossroads moment.

Detroit returns home facing a Giants team with just two wins, followed by two massive NFC matchups. Win all three, and the Lions are right back in the thick of the playoff hunt. Slip up, and the uphill climb gets even tougher.

Hutchinson Isn’t Seeing the Criticism — But He Knows It’s There

Hutchinson explained that he doesn’t personally consume the negativity, but he can feel its presence.

“I don’t know how much we fuel off it, because me personally, I’m not really on social media. I don’t see a lot of that stuff. I just assume what people are probably saying about us because of the highs and lows in week-to-week of football. I just know that looking at the rest of our schedule, we’re at a point where we’ve got to win.”

He’s not wrong. The Lions were considered NFC favorites just a few weeks ago. Now, every win, especially at home, carries playoff-level significance.

The Lions Must Finish Close Games

Detroit has struggled to execute in late-game situations lately, something Hutchinson wants to see corrected immediately.

“If we get in a close game, we’ve got to win all of those close games if we want to do what we want to do this year. We all understand that, regardless of what people say about us. I think we have a great shot to do it. We just have to put all the pieces together. Even on the close games, we’ve got to pull them out.”

That sentiment echoes what Lions fans have felt all month, the pieces are there, the team just needs the late-game breakthrough.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t pretending everything is fine. They know they’ve been inconsistent. They know fans are frustrated. And yes — they know analysts have already started to count them out.

But Aidan Hutchinson is turning that doubt into fuel.

Three home games. A chance to take control. A chance to silence the noise.

The Lions believe they’re built for this moment, now they just have to prove it