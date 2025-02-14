Aidan Hutchinson’s 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds Released

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is gearing up for a strong 2025 season after a standout start to his NFL career. After a promising start to his 2024 season, Hutchinson's year was cut short due to a season-ending injury. Despite that setback, the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft remains one of the most promising young players in the league and is already generating buzz for his return.

Aidan Hutchinson's Dominant 2024 Start

Before his injury, Hutchinson was on pace for a career year, securing 7.5 sacks in just five games. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson led all EDGE rushers in the NFL with a 94.9 grade. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and pressure quarterbacks was putting him on the radar as one of the top contenders for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. In fact, had Hutchinson not been injured, he was well on his way to winning the award.

2025 DPOY Odds

As it stands, Hutchinson is the favorite for the prestigious Defensive Player of the Year honor. According to DraftKings, Hutchinson currently holds the best odds at +700 to win the award. At just 24 years old (25 by the time the 2025 season kicks off), Hutchinson’s combination of strength, speed, and tenacity on the defensive line positions him as a top contender as he looks to bounce back from his injury and continue his ascent among the NFL’s elite defenders.

Bottom Line: Aidan Hutchinson Is Coming!

With a healthy 2025 season ahead, Hutchinson will look to finish what he started and continue dominating on the field. As one of the best young pass rushers in the league, his odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award show just how high the expectations are for the Detroit Lions' defensive leader. If Hutchinson can stay healthy and keep up his level of play, he’ll certainly be in the conversation for this prestigious award.