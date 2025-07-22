Aidan Hutchinson’s Return Sparks Hope for Lions’ Defense in 2025 Season

Aidan Hutchinson is back, and he’s not easing into anything.

After missing most of the 2024 season with a devastating leg injury, the Detroit Lions star edge rusher enters 2025 healthy, motivated, and in his words, in the “best shape” of his NFL career. His return could be the most important variable in a defense facing key absences and a new coordinator.

“When you’ve been training for nine months, you can imagine that I’m probably in the best shape I’ve ever been in, in the NFL.” -Hutchinson, via Fox 2 Detroit

Key to the Pass Rush

Before going down with a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6, Hutchinson was leading the NFL in sacks (7.5), reaffirming why he was taken second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Over just 39 games, he’s racked up 28.5 sacks, 119 pressures, and 53 QB hurries, a level of production that puts him in elite company.

The Lions have already picked up his fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2026, but a long-term deal appears inevitable. The edge rusher market is heating up, with recent deals for Myles Garrett ($40M/year) and T.J. Watt ($41M/year). Hutchinson acknowledged the trend during his chat on the Home of the Lions Training Camp Special.

“It’s awesome. Really, it’s great for the market. I feel very blessed that I’m in such a position of high value.” Hutchinson, via Fox 2 Detroit

A Defense Needing a Spark

Detroit’s defense sputtered last season, finishing with just 37 total sacks, ranking in the bottom 10 league-wide. That number will have to improve — especially as the team adjusts to a new defensive coordinator and prepares for the season without key linemen Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike.

Hutchinson sees an opportunity to fill that leadership vacuum and elevate the group alongside Marcus Davenport, who also returns from injury.

“I feel so great with Marcus… it’s like I know he’s going to be hunting, too.” -Hutchinson, via Fox 2 Detroit

If both players stay healthy, the Lions could take a significant step forward in the trenches.

What’s at Stake

After a 15-2 season that ended with playoff disappointment, Detroit isn’t sneaking up on anyone this year. The bar is high, and the defense has plenty to prove. For Hutchinson, 2025 is about more than a comeback. It’s about reasserting himself as one of the league’s top edge threats and driving Detroit’s defense toward championship-level play.