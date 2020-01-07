Ailing Pistons go on a late fourth-quarter surge, defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road

The Detroit Pistons (14-24) were able to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-27) 115-113. The Pistons finished their eleven-day six-game road trip with tonight’s victory, and have now won two of their last three games. With tonight’s defeat, the Cavaliers have now lost five straight games. The Cavaliers looked like the runaway winners through three quarters, but the Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 31-18 in the final quarter to secure the victory.

The Pistons were once again without Blake Griffin, who underwent a knee procedure (arthroscopic debridement) today that will keep him out indefinitely. Unless the Pistons can turn things around, we may have to wait until next season to see Blake Griffin play again. Blake Griffin has only appeared in 18 games for the Pistons this season.

The Pistons were also without Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee). Reggie has missed 36 straight games for the Pistons while Luke has missed eight straight games. Blake Griffin’s primary backup forward Markieff Morris (foot) also did not play today, missing his sixth straight game.

Pistons’ center Andre Drummond had a terrific game, finishing with 23 points while pulling down 20 rebounds. The clock is ticking for Drummond, who has found himself as a staple in trade rumors lately. With the season almost all but over, the Pistons may look to move Drummond for young assets/draft picks. Drummond will likely opt out of his current contract once the season is over and will likely command a max contract this off-season.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose finished tonight’s game with 24 points in tonight’s victory, including the go-ahead floater with 26.1 seconds remaining to give the Pistons a 114-113 lead. Rose has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games. Rose also finished with 31 minutes tonight, a new season-high for him.

Despite tonight’s victory, the Pistons may be looking towards the future. Pistons Rookie Sekou Doumbouya notched his fourth consecutive double-digit performance, scoring 15 points. Doumbouya’s development the rest of the season is important, and with Griffin out indefinitely and Morris still injured, Doumbouya will get all of the minutes he can handle. Doumbouya (19) is currently the youngest player in the NBA.

Kevin Love led the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 30 points to go along with nine rebounds. Former Pistons guard Brandon Knight finished tonight’s game with 13 points and five assists.

The Pistons have tomorrow off before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers once again at home this Thursday at 7 PM.