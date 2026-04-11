Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reflects on Milestone Win

Before Saturday’s game, A.J. Hinch was reminded he sat one win shy of 400 as manager of the Detroit Tigers.

His response? Classic Hinch.

“Should’ve got it last week,” he said, without missing a beat.

He didn’t have to wait much longer.

Tigers Deliver in 6-1 Win

Detroit took care of business Saturday afternoon, beating the Miami Marlins 6-1 at Comerica Park. The victory not only secured the series momentum but also etched Hinch’s name into another piece of franchise history.

With the win, Hinch became just the eighth manager in Tigers history to reach the 400-win mark with the club.

It also placed him in rare company across the league.

Joining Exclusive Company

Hinch is now one of only two active managers to record 400 wins with two different teams, joining Terry Francona.

He previously compiled 481 wins during his tenure with Houston, building a résumé that continues to grow in Detroit.

Still, Hinch didn’t linger on the accomplishment.

“I appreciate it,” he said. “I just know however many wins you get as a manager, you always feel you should have a little bit more.”

Keeping the Focus on the Team

That perspective has become a defining trait of Hinch’s leadership style.

Rather than center the milestone on himself, he quickly redirected attention to the people around him, his coaching staff and players who have helped build the Tigers into a competitive group.

“I have an incredible job in an incredible city,” Hinch said. “I do respect how long it takes to pile up a number of things like that. But it’s not about me. It’s about the staff around me and the group that we get to go to battle with. I’m very fortunate to be in this position.”

A Moment, But Not the Mission

For the Tigers, the win mattered for more than just history. It offered another step forward early in the season and a reminder of the steady direction the club has taken under Hinch’s leadership.

Milestones like 400 wins carry weight, but inside the clubhouse, the focus remains unchanged.

Win the next one.