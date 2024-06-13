in Tigers News Reports

AJ Hinch and Kenta Maeda Discuss Dugout Dispute

In a recent game against the Washington Nationals, a moment of tension arose in the Detroit Tigers’ dugout between manager AJ Hinch and veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda. The incident, which occurred after Maeda was unexpectedly pulled from the game, led to a discussion between the two to clarify any misunderstandings about Maeda’s pitching limits.

The Incident: A Surprise Early Exit

During Tuesday’s game, Maeda had thrown 77 pitches over four innings, allowing three runs and four walks. As Maeda came off the field, Hinch offered the customary handshake that signals the end of a pitcher’s outing. Maeda appeared surprised and initially hesitated to shake Hinch’s hand, indicating his confusion. After the game, Maeda explained, “When he shook my hand, I wasn’t aware of the whole pitch-count-limit thing. So, I was surprised. I felt I could still go with the pitch count that I had today. But after being told the reasoning, I completely understood and accept the outcome.”

AJ Hinch’s Perspective

AJ Hinch addressed the situation, emphasizing that the decision to pull Maeda was based on his recent performance and overall workload. “I don’t know what that was all about, given that pitchers aren’t allocated any number of pitches, especially when you go through the bad last couple of weeks,” Hinch said.

Hinch also pointed out that a particularly grueling 36-pitch third inning played a significant role in his decision. “He would’ve pitched deeper in the game had there not been a 36-pitch third inning,” he noted, highlighting how such a lengthy inning can affect a pitcher’s stamina and effectiveness.

AJ Hinch: Clarifying the Approach to Pitch Counts

To prevent similar misunderstandings, AJ Hinch and Kenta Maeda met before Wednesday’s game to discuss the situation and align their perspectives. Hinch clarified his general approach to managing pitch counts, stating that he typically does not inform his pitchers of specific limits beforehand. “I don’t think every pitcher needs to know what exactly they have in store for that game,” Hinch explained. “I don’t want them to have a governor on them. I don’t want him to panic every time he has a long at-bat because he’s running out of pitches.”

This approach is intended to keep pitchers focused on their performance rather than on a looming pitch limit, allowing them to pitch freely and without undue pressure.

Moving Forward with Clear Communication

After their discussion, both AJ Hinch and Kenta Maeda moved past the incident with a better understanding of each other’s perspectives. Maeda, having understood the reasoning behind his early exit, accepted the decision and focused on the importance of clear communication.

For Hinch, maintaining open lines of communication with his players is crucial, especially in managing the balance between the competitive drive of his pitchers and the strategic decisions required to keep the team performing at its best.

Written by W.G. Brady

