Report: A.J. Hinch Turns Down GM Offer

The Houston Astros have a general manager vacancy.

A.J. Hinch apparently has no interest in helping them fill it.

Despite Hinch’s history in Houston and his continued relationship with Astros owner Jim Crane, USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that the Detroit Tigers manager is not looking for a reunion.

Nightengale reports Hinch “has no interest at this time” in filling Houston’s vacant general manager position and wants to remain Detroit’s manager.

For the Tigers, that is a fairly significant piece of news.

Hinch Wants to Stay in Detroit

The speculation was easy enough to understand.

Houston parted ways with general manager Dana Brown earlier this week, leaving Crane in charge of baseball operations while the organization determines its next move.

And Hinch is hardly some random name being connected to Houston.

He managed the Astros from 2015 through 2019, won the 2017 World Series and remains connected to Crane. Given Hinch’s baseball background and reputation around the sport, the GM opening was always going to create at least some reunion speculation.

Nightengale’s report throws a pretty large bucket of cold water on it.

Hinch received another contract extension from Detroit during the 2025 season, with Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris later confirming that the organization had proactively extended its manager for the second time.

Hinch’s response at the time made his feelings about Detroit difficult to misunderstand.

He made it clear how strongly he felt about remaining with the Tigers, describing accepting the extension as an easy decision.

Nothing about Sunday’s report suggests that has changed.

Tigers Don’t Need Another Major Question

That matters considering where Detroit is right now.

The Tigers have endured a difficult second half, traded Tarik Skubal at the deadline and watched what once looked like a comfortable postseason path become considerably more complicated.

Through all of it, Hinch has continued insisting that Detroit’s season is not finished.

The last thing the organization needed was another storyline involving the future of its manager.

For now, it appears there isn’t one.

Houston may eventually find its next general manager.

According to Nightengale, it just shouldn’t expect A.J. Hinch to be that guy.

Detroit can keep its manager.

The Astros will have to keep looking.