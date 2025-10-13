Detroit Tigers President Scott Harris Sheds Light on A.J. Hinch Contract Extension Report

On Monday, during the Detroit Tigers’ end-of-season press conference, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris revealed that the team had quietly extended manager A.J. Hinch’s contract earlier this season, marking the second time the organization has done so since his arrival in Detroit.

It’s not often that news this significant flies under the radar, but Harris made it clear the move was intentional, and a reflection of how much faith the franchise has in its manager.

“We have proactively extended him twice because we want him to be here a long time,” Harris told reporters.

Tigers Double Down on Their Leader

Since taking over as Tigers manager in 2021, A.J. Hinch has become the steadying force behind the club’s rebuild. Despite a rollercoaster of roster turnover, injuries, and a youth movement, Hinch has helped shape a competitive, fundamentally strong team that showed major progress over the past two seasons.

Harris emphasized that Hinch isn’t just a manager, he’s a cornerstone of the organization’s culture.

“We want him to be here as long as he wants to be here,” Harris said.

That kind of statement speaks volumes. In an era where managers often become scapegoats for front-office shortcomings, the Tigers are doubling down on stability and rewarding the man who’s earned the clubhouse’s respect.

Hinch’s Reaction: ‘I Went Back With an Immediate Yes’

For his part, Hinch didn’t hesitate when the opportunity arose.

“I’m so happy to be in Detroit,” Hinch said. “I went back to Scott with an immediate ‘yes.’”

That mutual commitment paints a clear picture: both sides believe the Tigers are on the verge of something special. With the emergence of Tarik Skubal, the leadership of Riley Greene, and the promise of prospects like Colt Keith and Jackson Jobe, Detroit is building a young core capable of contending in the near future.

Building Toward the Future

Hinch’s leadership style has always been about balance, holding players accountable while giving them the confidence to grow. Whether it’s the way he’s managed the bullpen, trusted young players in big moments, or instilled discipline in the field, his impact is visible in every area of the roster.

Extending him wasn’t just a contract move; it was a message to the league: the Tigers are serious about winning.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers didn’t make a big splashy announcement about A.J. Hinch’s new deal; they didn’t have to. His work speaks for itself. Detroit believes in the direction he’s leading this club, and now, they’ve ensured he’ll be around to see the job through.

If the organization’s trajectory continues upward, this extension could go down as one of Scott Harris’s smartest moves yet.