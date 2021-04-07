AJ Hinch credits Twins after they throw out Tigers players twice at home plate

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers had their chances this afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, but came up short in a 3-2 loss that set them back to the .500 mark on the young season.

Despite a strong start from pitcher Matthew Boyd, the Twins scored twice in the 6th inning in what would prove to be the difference. However, Detroit getting players thrown out at home plate not once but twice in the course of the afternoon is what will be remembered.

Both Willi Castro and Miguel Cabrera were thrown out at home in the bottom of the 6th, both by relatively healthy margins and spoiling a golden opportunity to take the lead. 3rd base coach Chip Hale waived in Castro, but it was unclear whether or not Cabrera received the same green light or attempted to score on his own.

Afterwards, manager A.J. Hinch was asked about Cabrera’s decision to try for home, which came during a bases loaded situation. However, he decided to give credit where it was due.

“Miggy is going to read that depth,” Hinch stated. “A lot can happen in that 180 to 200 foot throw, but they executed. There’s no blame to be had there. That’s a play where they have to perfectly execute the throw…if they don’t execute, we’re talking about Miggy’s aggressive base running. It’s the results business, and it’s tough to make two outs at home, but the Twins did a great job.”

The Tigers will now embark on a road swing that will see them make stops in Cleveland, Houston and Oakland beginning on Friday night.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –