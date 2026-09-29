A.J. Hinch watched Dillon Dingler struggle through the final stretch of the season. It did not change his confidence in the Tigers catcher.

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Speaking at Detroit’s season-ending press conference, Hinch defended Dingler’s overall performance, addressed his workload and explained why he continued putting him in the lineup.

Dingler’s All-Star season included a difficult finish offensively. But Hinch pushed back against allowing those final weeks to define the player.

“He was performing at such a high level that anything was going to be deemed a step back. So yes, he did not have every month perfect the way that things were going. It does not make him less of a player. He’s still a great player, even in the month that he struggles.”

Hinch Sees Value Beyond Dingler’s Bat

While Dingler’s slump became a growing concern, Hinch continued to see contributions that extended beyond his offensive production.

He pointed specifically to Dingler’s leadership and his responsibilities behind the plate.

“His emergence as a leader on this team, both on the field and his presence behind the plate, is a massive step forward. The way he handles the pitching staff, controlling the running game, his work in controlling the game and running the game, I think, is something that’s not always talked about or seen publicly. But behind the scenes, it’s what’s right about our pitching department, or part of what’s right.” Related coverage A.J. Hinch Predicts Historic Finish for Kevin McGonigle Read more →

Hinch’s evaluation also accounts for how he helps pitchers navigate their outings and prevents opponents from creating additional scoring opportunities.

Those responsibilities continued throughout the slump.

Workload Was Part of the Discussion

Hinch acknowledged the demands of the season while anticipating that Dingler would resist using fatigue as an explanation.

“I think the rigors of the season are hard. He’s going to be so mad at me if he hears these quotes, to give him fatigue or a, ‘Hey, I had to DH him a little bit too much,’ or, ‘I had to play him a little bit too much,’ because he’s not going to buy into that.”

That assessment fits with Dingler’s refusal to blame fatigue for his struggles.

Hinch did not identify a single cause for the downturn. He discussed possible adjustments to Dingler’s swing, preparation routine and the mental demands of balancing offense and defense.

The offseason will provide an opportunity to examine those areas. His comments left room for several contributing factors without presenting any one of them as a settled explanation.

Why Hinch Kept Playing Him

Hinch’s response also addressed his own decision to keep relying on Dingler during the difficult stretch.

“But I’m not disappointed in the least bit that he had to go through the tough time. I felt for him. I was not going to let off the gas pedal because we needed him and his presence in the lineup, and he didn’t complain a bit.”

Hinch expects Dingler to make adjustments and return next spring asking for more playing time. His confidence rests partly on the preparation he sees every day.

“We’re going to get to a lot of development topics that we need to do better. But I think Dillon Dingler has been identified by so many people as one of, if not the best catcher in baseball. That does not come with perfect performance every day, but it comes with as close to perfect preparation nightly.”

Dingler has offensive work ahead of him. He also enters that work with a manager who continues to trust his preparation, leadership and ability to handle Detroit’s pitching staff.