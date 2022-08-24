AJ Hinch ‘disappointed’ after Tigers leave bases loaded in 9th

While the Detroit Tigers were able to make things interesting last night against the San Francisco Giants, they unfortunately weren’t able to pull off the comeback, leaving the bases loaded in the 9th inning en route to a 3-1 setback. And it certainly was disappointing, according to Tigers manager AJ Hinch.

It was San Francisco’s first trip to Comerica Park since the 2017 season, and they improved to 61-61 in 2022. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to 47-77, with the unfortunate distinction of being a full 30 games below the .500 mark.

Pitcher Daniel Norris relieved Drew Hutchison, and would see a slider blasted to the left field stands by Giants veteran Evan Longoria, opening up a 3-0 San Francisco lead.

“Looking back, that’s a tough sequence of events when he’s seemingly in control of the inning after the two outs,” Hinch said afterward, “and then the walk. … That was a little bit of a common theme tonight, and those always come back to haunt you at the worst times.”

Embed from Getty Images

The Tigers didn’t find the scoresheet until the bottom of the 7th inning when Westland’s own Eric Haase delivered an RBI single to right field, sending Javier Baez across home plate. The Tigers then were able to have the fans in attendance in their feet throughout the 9th inning as the bases would eventually be loaded. However, the comeback fell short.

AJ Hinch was disappointed after the Tigers stranded the bases

“The disappointing part is we lose,” Hinch said. “I don’t care how many we strand, it’s the end the of the game. Haase had a really good at-bat. If he would’ve thrown a strike 3-0, who knows what would’ve happened. He was swinging there.”

The two teams will be back in action this afternoon once again at Comerica Park for the finale of their short two game set. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit as well as 97.1 The Ticket.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

