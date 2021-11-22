AJ Hinch discusses ‘big day’ for Detroit Tigers after introducing Eduardo Rodriguez

The Detroit Tigers introduced new pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez this afternoon, as he had agreed to a five year pact worth $77 million last week.

For skipper AJ Hinch, it’s a “big day” for the organization.

“It’s a big day,” Hinch said. “Obviously we have to get our pitching right. We keep saying it over and over, and I can’t remind the fans enough. When you can add Edwuardo Rodriguez to your rotation, it’s a pretty good day.”

“With his pedigree and postseason experience and success he’s had in the AL East, it’s a big day within our organization…he’ll fit right in with our culture, and our young starters will learn from him.”

It was the first major free-agent acquisition for the Tigers this offseason, and it could set the stage for additional moves.

“I think we’re going to be opportunistic,” Hinch said. “This free-agent market has gone fast with pitching, and we’re engaged with a lot of things. We’re recruiting a lot of guys, ultimately our team isn’t complete yet. The big questions on where that leads, I don’t know, but it’s an exciting time to start the offseason.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –