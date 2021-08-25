AJ Hinch discusses the one ‘horrible’ aspect of Detroit’s victory over St. Louis

It was a good night for the Detroit Tigers in St. Louis, as they continued their winning streak with a hard-fought 4-3 triumph. Not only did Miguel Cabrera get a head start on 600 career home runs by blasting No. 501, but Robbie Grossman also went yard.

Meanwhile, RHP Casey Mize turned in another strong performance, while also getting his first career MLB at-bat under his belt. But if manager AJ Hinch had his way, pitchers would never step up into the batters box.

“He got on base, which is fun for everybody, but it’s also horrible when you are trying to conserve energy on a hot night like tonight,” Hinch said. “(Pitchers) shouldn’t be in the batter’s box. They aren’t comfortable. They talk like they are. They are competitive and will do their best.

“But let’s be honest, they shouldn’t be in there.”

But of course, it was an overall good night for his squad.

“We’re probably not going to count the homers from this point forward,” Hinch said of Cabrera’s blast. “But he had really good at-bats today. Jeimer Candelario had good at-bats. Robbie had the homer. Derek Hill had (an RBI single).

