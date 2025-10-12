A.J. Hinch Explains Controversial Decision to Pull Tarik Skubal in Game 5 Loss to Mariners

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch didn’t hesitate when asked about his decision to pull Tarik Skubal after six dominant innings in Game 5 of the ALDS, a move that immediately sparked debate among fans.

Skubal, who struck out 13 Mariners and set a postseason record with seven consecutive strikeouts, was dealing. But after 99 pitches, Hinch said the call was clear.

“Easy decision,” Hinch said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “After the fifth (inning), I checked in on him — how he was doing physically and emotionally. We both knew that he had one (inning) left. He emptied his tank and was emotional coming off the mound, and I think that signals exactly where we were in the game.”

For Hinch, it wasn’t about numbers — it was about recognizing a pitcher who gave everything he had left.

“He gave us everything he could,” Hinch continued. “He’s pitched on regular rest now three or four starts in a row. He empties his tank from pitch one. It was an easy decision.”

The Tigers would go on to lose the decisive Game 5, ending their playoff run, but Hinch stood firm that his ace left everything on the field — both physically and emotionally.

It may not make the sting of elimination any softer, but one thing is clear: Tarik Skubal gave Detroit everything he had, and A.J. Hinch knew exactly when his star’s tank was finally empty.